Upstairs or Downstairs? Netizens Baffled By This Super Mario Optical Illusion

Up Or Downstairs? Netizens Baffled By This Super Mario Optical Illusion

Super Mario is one of the most legendary video games. Decades after its launch, some aspects of this much-loved game by Nintendo still manages to entertain a wide audience. Take this optical illusion for example. The illusion is blowing up again after surfacing on social media. It earlier went viral three years ago. It features our beloved plumber running on the stairs. But the question that is baffling the users on the internet is this: Is Mario going up or down the stairs?

Sharing on Reddit, the user poses the same question. Take a look at the optical illusion and see if you can figure it out.

The optical illusion is not constructed but in fact, is a screen grab from The Super Mario Bros Super Show released way back in 1989. Netizens appeared in the comment section with their share of observations.

One user wrote, “Looks more down than up.” While another said, “He is going up. Look at his left foot. It gives it away.” Another explained, “Historically, that would be downstairs. Castles were built for defence, so the defenders would be given as many advantages as possible.” One user quipped, “Either way, that window is utterly messed up.”

Finally, a social media user resolved the mystery by finding the exact episode this image was taken from. And it turns out, Mario was running up the stairs. You can find the episode here. Skip to 13:33 to spot the exact moment.

A similar illusion, concocted by the Mind’s Journal, was recently shared on social media which claimed to tell if a person is an optimist or a pessimist. In the mind-boggling illusion, a cat seemed to be walking upstairs and downstairs at the same time. The observation of a person’s perspective is then determined based on how the viewer sees it.

