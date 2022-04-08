Urban Explorers Spot Human Hand in Their Photo at Derelict House. What Happened Next

The internet is now full of vloggers in a race to come up with unique content. Food vloggers are the most famous in India but in western countries, there is an array of vlogs that appeal to people. Urban explorers have become quite famous abroad. Recently, an urban explorer couple in the UK had a very strange encounter.

After discovering a human hand emerging from under the rubble in one of their images, a pair of urban explorers was forced to return to the property they visited and notify the cops. When the ‘Urbexcr’ group initially examined the derelict house, they didn’t think much of their findings. They travel all over the country exploring interesting abandoned houses and they admitted they witnessed an eerie feeling in this house. The duo of explorers recounted how they discovered a strange array of dog cages, collars, water bowls, and beds while keeping the location of the property confidential to protect its identity.

They did not notice anything untoward but they were in for a shock after they posted the photos, they took on Facebook. They were immediately notified by their followers of something really sinister in the photos, a human hand visible under all the rubble.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Star, one of the explorers said: “The page went crazy, people were accusing us of photoshopping it in while others actually believed we had left someone dead in there."

Fearful of the discovery and the possibility of a real dead body left in the house, the couple rushed back to the house and called the cops on their way. However, what was really uncovered was pretty amusing although the cops were not amused.

The hand was discovered to be part of an old magazine cover. All the scare arose from a magazine. The vloggers said that the police were not happy about the false alarm. The property has now been christened “hand house" by the explorers, who were taken aback by the revelation, noting that it had “looked so real" before.

