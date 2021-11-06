Urdu, Hindi, Bollywood: After FabIndia Controversy, Experts Explain What Binds Them All

Before the controversy that erupted over apparel brand FabIndia’s usage of ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’, anyone thinking of Urdu might have gravitated towards Gulzar’s famous lines in ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’: “Woh yaar hai jo khushboo ki tarah, Woh jiski zubaan Urdu ki tarah". Now, mired in controversy, the politics of the language takes the foreground and its poetics, relegated to the shadows. Yet, Urdu is a language without which, much of Hindi-speakers’ expression of love would not have reached its fruition. Speaking to News18, Urdu experts echoed this sentiment. Professor Abul Kalam of Urdu Department, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, and Dr. Khalid Jawed of Jamia Millia Islamia’s Urdu department, alluded to Gulzar’s lines from the famous SRK-starrer to explain the Hindi-Urdu connect. There’s a false dichotomy between the two, because they are sister languages that only differ in script. For Hindi, it’s Devanagari, while for Urdu, it’s Nastaliq. While the root of Urdu is in Arabic and Persian languages, that of Hindi is in Sanskrit. Their commonalities, however, far outnumber the differences.

The Hindi-Urdu link

Urdu originated in pre-partition India. Amir Khosrow was its first known poet, and the mixed language that he wrote in was variously termed Hindvi, Dehlavi, Rekhta, Hindustani at different points of its evolution. It was the language of the common people, spoken in army camps, in markets, by artisans, said Dr. Jawed. “There was no foreign route involved in the origin of Urdu," he said, adding that it is one of the languages enshrined in the Indian Constitution. In fact, it is an Eighth Schedule Language and is a registered regional dialect in Nepal. “Languages are like human beings," Dr. Jawed opined. “No tongue is absolutely pure," he explained, speaking on how Hindi regularly employs numerous Urdu words. “It’s similar to how the English language has words from Latin, Roman, Greek, German. Urdu is used in our Parliament debates. Official designations like ‘nazir’, ‘ameen’, ‘lokpal’, even the word ‘adaalat’, are all Urdu. If these words are being used for all people of this country, then how can Urdu be called the language of one particular religion?" According to Professor Kalam, too, Hindi and Urdu are two facets of the same linguistic phenomenon.

On FabIndia controversy

While Dr. Jawed opined that taking exception to FabIndia’s usage of the word “jashn" is fundamentally wrong and that calling for its boycott went against the composite culture of India, Professor Kalam held that Deepavali should not have been replaced by any other word. This is because, he said, it is imbued with deep religio-cultural connotations. It’s akin to how no other word should be used for Roza, he said. “For Roza, there is opening, keeping and breaking of the fast. Opening of a fast is not a concept that’s known in any other context but that of Roza." While the ad may have harboured no sinister intention, he said, it should not have tampered with the textural nuances of religio-cultural words. “Deepavali is not a simple term," he said. “It’s not like water, which, by any name, is transcendental and the same." However, calling for boycott of the ad cannot be justified, he added: “A democracy expects its followers to be mature". Dr. Jawed, on the other hand, maintained that since the words “jashn" and “samaroh" or “riwaaz" and “fashion" meant the same thing, their interchangeability is in no way offensive.

FabIndia has since said in a statement that ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ was not their Diwali collection of products.

Poetics of Urdu and the Bollywood connect

Bollywood has a rough estimate of 75% to 80% of Urdu words in its romantic lexicon, Professor Kalam said. Without these words, its entire romanticism would collapse. He cited the song “Mera Mehboob Aayega" from 1994 film ‘Gopi Kishan’. The song goes: “Mera mehboob aayega, koi saugat layega…" In it, the Urdu word ‘saugat’ means ‘gift’, but it is not interchangeable with Hindi word “taufa". This is because, he explained, “saugat" is something that can be gifted only to a lover, while “taufa" can be for anyone. He also cited the song “Apni toh jaise taise" from Amitabh Bachchan’s film ‘Laawaris’. The line “Aapka kya hoga janab-e-ali" has a specific meaning, he said, which would have been foiled with only a slight change: if “ali janab" were to be used instead of ‘janab-e-ali’. “‘Janab-e-ali’ is a sarcastic term that you use for a younger person, while ‘ali janab’ would have been respectful, more formal."

On social media, Urdu is common. People use it on their Instagram stories, when they fall in love, when they have a breakup, when they are lonely. This usage is, most often, Urdu in English or Hindi. Most people who can recognise the Urdu words because of their close resemblance to Hindi can feel the romantic punch of Urdu but do not know its script. Could this romanticisation of the language be harmful? Dr. Jawed does not think so. “There is sweetness in the Urdu language," he said. “The fact that people resort to it without knowing its script bears testament to the poetry of it, its ability to express and communicate complex emotions. The popularity of Urdu is not limited to litterateurs; I have seen young doctors, engineers, MBA students be equally drawn to it."

However, arriving at a language without knowledge of its script might prove dangerous. You might miss out on the “sheen of the language", said Professor Kalam. “Without learning the script, you cannot learn a language as it should be learnt," he opined. “Urdu is a language to be seen and known in its totality. It is a complete phenomenon." According to him, the viral usage of Urdu is superficial and not rooted.

