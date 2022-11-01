Urvashi Rautela Comments on Virat Kohli's Hotel Room Video and People Cannot Unsee the Irony

Recently, Indian cricketer, Virat Kolhi took to his official Instagram handle and slammed a fan for making a video of his hotel room without his consent. Kohli’s room video which went viral over the internet highlighted safety and privacy concerns. Amid the controversy, actress Urvashi Rautela, who has constantly been in the news for her tiff with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, expressed her fear over this video. Commenting on the post, she wrote, “Absolutely!! Immoral, unscrupulous imagine they did the same with a girl’s room #unprincipled # dishonorable."

Netizens, however, are deeming this ‘ironical.’ A twitter user took a screenshot of the same and shared it on Twitter. “This irony by Urvashi though," she wrote in the caption. This comes in as the actress was accused of following cricketer Rishabh Pant to Australia.

Meanwhile, the clip uploaded by Virat’s fan gives a complete tour of his accessories, shoes, kitchen section, and personal belongings. The cricketer, clearly unhappy with the video, deemed the incident as an invasion of privacy. He also mentioned that he does not appreciate this kind of “fanaticism" and not treat him as “a commodity for entertainment."

In the caption, he wrote that he understands how fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players. “They excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy," read Kohli’s Instagram caption.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor also reacted strongly to the video writing, “This is the saddest part about every person having a camera on them today." While Varun Dhawan called it “Horrible behaviour."

