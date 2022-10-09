Urvashi Rautela Flies to Australia Ahead of T20 World Cup, Rishabh Pant Fans Share 'Sus' Memes

Has Urvashi Rautela followed Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant all the way to Australia? That’s the first question that arose in the minds of several fans on social media when the Indian actress shared a photo of herself aboard a flight on her Instagram page. “Followed my heart, and it led me to Australia," the actress captioned her post.

Rautela flying to Australia to catch the live action may not come as news to many who have spotted the actress and model cheering in the stadiums in previous instances but the fact that Rishabh Pant has been named in the 15-man squad to be led by Rohit Sharma for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 wasn’t lost on anyone.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Arrives in Australia Ahead of T20 World Cup, Fans Tag Rishabh Pant on Her Pics

Advertisement

Rautela’s Instagram post informing her fans about her Australia visit instantly broke the Internet and memes spilled over to the microblogging site Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Urvashi and Rishabh reportedly dated each other for a brief period of time. Of late, they have been grabbing the headlines for their alleged war of words on social media.

It all started when Urvashi Rautela, in an interview, claimed that ‘RP’ waited all night to meet her during one of her shoots in Delhi. “Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all," she said.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Talks About ‘Mr RP’ in Interview, Fans Think She’s Referring to Rishabh Pant

Following this, Rishabh Pant responded without naming the actress. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them," he wrote on Instagram stories. Not just this but the cricketer also added hashtags-Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (There’s a limit to lies too). However, Pant later deleted this post.

Earlier, Urvashi Rautela shared a cryptic birthday greeting for cricketer Rishabh Pant, who turned a year older on October 4. Urvashi shared a video of her on her Instagram account and wrote: “Happy Birthday…" Even though the actress didn’t mention Rishabh in her post, fans were quick to point out that the post was dedicated to Rishabh.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here