Urvashi Rautela is Her Own Favourite and Twitter Thinks it's Self-love Goals

Actor Urvashi Rautela doesn’t care about trolls. She’s unabashedly herself, seems to think she’s pretty cool and isn’t afraid to show it. Not too long ago, her Instagram bio used to say that she’s the youngest most beautiful person on the planet. Even though that has now been changed, another of her captions for an Instagram reel has captured the attention of Twitter. Twitterati were a little baffled, a little confused, and a lot amused. Posting a reel of herself on Instagram, Rautela had written, “Well, enough about me. Let’s talk about you. What do you think about me?" A Twitter user who goes by “Paracetamol", shared it on the microblogging platform with a bunch of question marks. Soon, commenters were joining in to share how Rautela tends to pin some strange comments under her Instagram posts. While some of them are plain harmless compliments, some take it a bit far, like the person who asked her why she isn’t an IAS officer.

It would seem that it’s not the trolls, but the fans of the actor who are doing most of the hard work in this whole scenario.

Rautela loving herself is big on Geet from ‘Jab We Met’ vibes. She’s really her own favourite, and who doesn’t want that for themselves?

Some thought she sounded- well, a little addled. Like most people who have taken an exam in their lifetime may have felt.

Rautela’s Instagram captions could remind one of Uday Chopra’s tweets. The latter ones are extremely intelligent, and somehow that ends up having the same consequence: leaving everybody confused. Recently, Chopra did a whole series of existentialist tweets, where fans were engaged, entertained, confused and concerned- all at once. Rautela tends to garner the same sort of reactions, too. She’s living her best life, and we’re here for it.

On the work front, Meanwhile, Rautela will soon be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role in the Jio studios web series Inspector Avinash. She is all set to make her Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film The Legend opposite Saravana.

