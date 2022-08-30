Urvashi Rautela Shares 'Fan' Photo Praying to Her After India's Win. Is She Trolling All of Us?

Indian actress and model Urvashi Rautela is trolling all of us, isn’t she? It’s hard to tell. Really. Rautela, who has been in the news cycle lately for her beef with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, attended the India-Pakistan match in Dubai on Sunday. The result? She was subjected to memes along with Pant when the cricketer sat out of the marquee encounter. Did Rautela’s superpowers get Pant omitted from the playing XI? The Internet had endless yet comical conspiracy theories.

But now, as it turns out, the actress has turned into a religion. It’s called… “Urvashism."

It all began with Rautela’s Instagram post (now-deleted) where she took direct shots at Rishabh Pant, calling him “Chotu Bhaiya." “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hastags - RP CHOTU BHAIYYA (young brother) Cougar Hunter and Don’t take advantage of a silent girl," she wrote on her Insta page.

A stan account that goes by the handle @god_urvashi_devotee commented on the actress’s post and wrote:

“Urvashism will be the fastest growing religion in the world. I am a proud worshipper of my Bhagwan @urvashirautela. If someone dares to disrespect my God we worshippers will not stay quiet."

The comment was pinned on top by Rautela and sat there till the post was eventually deleted.

Credit: @emoboisofindia / Instagram

Cut to Sunday, fans all over India rejoiced in their own sweet ways after seeing Rohit Sharma’s team defeat the arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling encounter. Rautela’s presence at the Dubai International Stadium brought her back in the meme cycle and a person credited “goddess" Rautela for India’s win and took blessings from her.

If you are lost as we are, all of this did happen. Although the “fan" was only poking fun at the stan account @god_urvashi_devotee’s “Urvashism is the fastest growing religion" comment but he did one better. The person posted a photo of himself standing with puja thaali in front of Rautela’s photo, seeking her “blessings." It was all meant to be a joke.

Rautela decided to share this photo as her Instagram story to her 54 million followers.

The saga was also discussed on Reddit India

Is she trolling us or self-trolling?

“She has to be a troll this is too good," wrote one user.

“First ever Indian Actress to have her own cult."

“Is she self-trolling?"

“Is she becoming Indian version of Kanye????"

Rautela’s “chotu bhaiya" post, which she later deleted, wasn’t out of thin air. Rishabh Pant had responded to the actress’s interview where she claimed that ‘RP’ waited all night to meet her during one of her shoots in Delhi.

“Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all," she said.

Following this, Pant responded without naming the actress. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them," he wrote on Instagram stories. Not just this but the cricketer also added hashtags-Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (There’s a limit to lies too). However, Pant later deleted this post.

TL;DR: the two have reportedly dated in the past.

