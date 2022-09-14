Urvashi Rautela's 'Sorry' Wasn't For Rishabh Pant But the Memes are Here Already

Could the Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant feud finally be drawing to a close? Many thought so after a video seemed to indicate that she had apologised to the cricketer. In an interview with InstantBollywood, when asked if she had any message for Pant, Rautela said she had nothing to say, followed by “sorry, I’m sorry" with folded hands. While most interpreted it to mean that she had apologised to Pant, the actor pointed out that it was not the case. “These days official news articles & so called meme pages (worst marketers) are more scripted than movies or a [TV] show[!] That sorry was for my fans & loved ones that I had nothing to say…" Rautela wrote in an Instagram story.

She added hashtags ‘why the news is not the truth’, ‘false misleading light’, ‘great script’ and ‘facts are not copyrightable’. However, the memes on social media had already been made by then.

It all began with Rautela’s Instagram post (now-deleted) where she took direct shots at Rishabh Pant, calling him “Chotu Bhaiya." “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball ot… main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hastags - RP CHOTU BHAIYYA (young brother) Cougar Hunter and Don’t take advantage of a silent girl," she wrote on her Instagram page.

It was in response to Pant responding to her interview where she claimed that ‘RP’ waited all night to meet her during one of her shoots in Delhi.

“Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet. Ten hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them. I told him we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all," she said.

Following this, Pant responded without naming the actress. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them," he wrote on Instagram stories. Not just this but the cricketer also added hashtags-Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister) and Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai (There’s a limit to lies too). Pant later deleted this post.

