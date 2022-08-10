US-Based CEO, Who Pays Rs 63 Lakh Minimum Salary to Employees, Creates Stir on Internet

US-based CEO pays over Rs 63 lakh as annual minimum salary, calls out other companies to pay “fair wage" to its employees

A US-based CEO has created a lot of stir on the internet after he revealed how much annual minimum salary he pays to his staff, and urged other companies to step up and pay fairly. CEO of Seattle’s Gravity Payments, Dan Price started making the headlines after revealing in a tweet that he pays his staff a minimum salary of $80,000 per year, which is equivalent to ₹63.5 lakh. Well, it doesn’t end here. Moreover, the CEO claimed that he has also allowed remote and flexible working. And while informing about leaves, he added that the company also offers parental leaves for all his staff.

The policies, which don’t appear less than a dream, are buzzing over the Internet. Calling out on other companies, Dan has asked all to follow in his footsteps and “respect" the employees by providing fair pay. Taking to his official Twitter account on August 8, Dan wrote, “My company pays an $80k min wage, lets people work wherever they want, has full benefits, paid parental leave, etc." Continuing, Dan added that people don’t want to work is not the reality, but he claimed that in reality they do not wish to settle for an unfair wage. He added, “We get over 300 applicants per job. ‘No one wants to work’ is a hell of a way of saying ‘companies won’t pay workers a fair wage and treat them with respect.’"

The CEO posted the screenshot of his tweet on Instagram, which went viral instantly, with netizens hailing him for the gesture. One user commented, “Last year, you had a 70k minimum! This is insane you’re doing this and the majority of CEOs are crying poor and blaming everything but themselves. Don’t stop being you, Dan!" The users were so impressed by his company’s policies that apart from questioning about the vacancies in his company, many even wanted him to run for President. As another user commented, “Can you please run for president?" A few even revealed that their salary is not even half of what Dan is paying as a minimum wage.

As a third user wrote, “I barely get paid a third of that amount at my job. I need a new place of work. If you ever open up shop here in BC, Canada I’ll be the first to apply." Meanwhile, Dan even encourages his employees to maintain a work-life balance. Dropping a picture of himself while hiking, Dan tweeted, “I used to be a workaholic. It wasn’t healthy or productive. Now, I want to set a better example for my employees with work-life balance so I post my hikes. Everyone deserves time off. Take yours and help others get theirs."

Dan’s “fair wage" tweet has taken the internet by storm. So far, it has garnered more than 138 thousand likes and has been retweeted around 20 thousand times.

