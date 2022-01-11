US Brand Sells Monkey Cap as ‘All-in-one’ Headgear and Desi Twitter is Unimpressed

A ‘winter set’ being sold by a US company that comprises a hat, mask and scarf is giving Desis a sense of deja vu. They soon realised that this new piece of winter clothing is nothing but good old monkey cap in a fancy avatar. The set, priced at Rs 2,227, promises to keep one warm from head to neck, precisely what monkey caps have been doing for us Indians for decades now. Desi users on Twitter could not help but comment that it’s funny that white people are discovering monkey caps now. This slightly unbecoming winter contraption is notorious, particularly in West Bengal, where every child had to, at some point in life, throw fashion sensibilities to the wind and submit to the monkey cap. This is where it all started:

Soon, Twitter users flooded the comment section with hilarious comments and memes.

“Same."

“Just an updated version of the monkey cap."

“Literally all the uncles in my apartment during winter."

“Bangali kaku fashion has finally arrived."

“As an Indian I wanna file a copyright claim on behalf of monkey caps. Anyone up for legal aid..!??

“White people have discovered monkey caps."

“le indians and their ancestors."

In a previous instance where Desi Twitter had roasted foreign take on Indian things, foodies around the world were furious after an opinion piece in The Washington Post, written by humour columnist Gene Weingarten, described Indian food as “based entirely on one spice", and can knock off “a vulture off a meat wagon." The article had been criticised by celebrity chefs, top diplomats to general food enthusiasts, and Indians on social media for the ignorant remarks, with many calling it racist. In the piece published on August 19, Weingarten wrote, “The Indian subcontinent has vastly enriched the world, giving us chess, buttons, the mathematical concept of zero, shampoo, modern-day nonviolent political resistance, Chutes and Ladders, the Fibonacci sequence, rock candy, cataract surgery, cashmere, USB ports … and the only ethnic cuisine in the world insanely based entirely on one spice."

