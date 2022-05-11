US College Students Erupt in Joy after They Hear Tuition Debt Had Been Paid Off

The batch of 2022 at the Wiley College, Marshall, Texas, on May 7, left the college premises with not just a graduate degree but also a zero balance on their tuition debt as it was paid off by an anonymous donor. Wiley College is a historically black institution in East Texas. Despite being committed to providing access to all, the tuition at Wiley amounts to $17,500 (roughly Rs 13.5 lakh). While some students are able to pay off the amount, others are still left with balance. Giving such students a respite, a donor who wished to conceal his identity paid off roughly $300,000 (roughly Rs 2.3 crore), clearing the students’ balance.

A video of the commencement convocation was also shared by the college on Twitter, where the good news is being imparted among the students. As soon as they heard it, the crowd, containing students and their parents, erupted in joy. “You are debt free. You do not owe the college a penny," the announcer is heard saying in the video, while his voice is joined by the cheers. “If you have a balance, you HAD a balance," the announcer says.

Advertisement

Take a look:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522988466694504448

The video was heartily praised online, with some having their faith restored in humanity. Here are some reactions to the clip.

Advertisement

Addressing the noble gesture, Herman J. Felton Jr., President, Wiley College, in a statement, said, “Our commitment to our students goes beyond their time while they are enrolled. We are constantly communicating with donors to assist students in these ways so that they can begin their after-college experience with less debt." He added, “We are grateful for this anonymous donor who will assist the students in paying off their balances to Wiley College and help us achieve institutional goals of graduating our students with little or no debt."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.