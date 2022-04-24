US College Offers Course Where Students 'Can Watch Pornographic Films Together'

People have time and again voiced their opinions on including sex education in the academic curriculum. Now, a private liberal arts college in Utah, US, has announced an entire class on porn. In case you have doubts, we would like to clear that in the class, the students will be shown “pornographic films together". The course description starts with highlighting that hardcore pornography is as American as Apple Pie and more popular than Sunday night football.

“Our approach to this billion-dollar industry is a cultural phenomenon that reflects and reinforces sexual inequalities (but holds the potential to challenge sexual and gender norms) and as an art form that requires serious contemplation," the description on the catalogue read. Further, it advocated that the class has been designed so that students can discuss the sexualisation of race, class, and gender.

“We will watch pornographic films together and discuss the sexualisation of race, class, and gender and as an experimental, radical art form," it read. Author Candace Owens shared on Twitter a screenshot of the catalogue wherein the subject was titled ‘Film*3000 Porn’. “I thought it was a joke, it isn’t. This is a pornography class that you can enroll in at Westminster College in Salt Lake City," she tweeted.

Ever since the course was announced, the college has received mixed reactions on social media. While some lauded the move, many criticised it stating that “in a country where we can’t teach our children proper Math and proper English …we chose this as a class?"

A user wrote, “This is a good thing. It’ll dissect the films thus making the younger generation realize it’s acting, yes it’s fun, but it’s not realistic sex for “normal" non porn people."

A user even shared the fee structure of the college, and tweeted, “If they want to waste the money on it, it’s on them."

