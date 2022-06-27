US Company to Cover Travel Cost for Employees Who Need Abortion, Wins Praise

A sporting goods company has announced will cover the travel costs for its employees who need to visit another state for abortion after the US Supreme Court overturned the judgment that guaranteed the right to abortion to citizens. The SC verdict has led to protests across the United States. The announcement of the company to help the employees, who need an abortion, has gone viral amid the hot debate on the verdict. Expressing her solidarity with all the women in the wake of the SC’s ruling on abortion, Laurent Hobart, CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, posted on LinkedIn, “While we do not know what decision each state will make in response to this ruling, we at Dick’s Sporting Goods are prepared to ensure that all of our teammates have consistent and safe access to the benefits we provide, regardless of the state in which they live.”

Hobart announced that if an employee of Dick’s Sporting Goods lives in a state that restricts their access to abortion, the company will provide up to $4,000 (Rs 3.13 lakh) in reimbursement towards travel expenses to the nearest location where abortion is legally available. “This benefit will be provided to any teammate, spouse or dependent enrolled in our medical plan, along with one support person,” Hobart mentioned in her letter.

According to Hobart, her company recognises that decisions involving health and families are “deeply personal and made with thoughtful consideration.”

The Stanford University graduate added that Dick’s Sporting Goods is making this decision so the teammates at the company can access the same health care options, “regardless of where they live and choose what is best for them.”

“Outstanding, logical, compassionate and respectful of human dignity," wrote a commenter. “Lauren Hobart, CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, (and others) is setting an excellent example of how to respond to her female teammates and offer a solution so they may have the same healthcare options regardless of what state they reside in when it comes to an abortion. I hope we see a lot more CEOs offer the same regardless, of their personal opinion. This is what it means to value your teammates. Great job Lauren Hobart!" wrote another, even though the comments were also full of detractors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is not the only company to announce assistance for employees seeking abortion. Many corporate giants including Microsoft, Apple, Meta, Disney, Uber,

Nike and Netflix have extended support to their employees in the states where abortion care is curtailed following the verdict. Microsoft has announced financial support for critical healthcare including abortions, which will also cover travel expenses, according to CNN.

The US Supreme Court, on Friday, struck down the abortion rights overturning the 50-year-old landmark Roe versus Wade judgment. The latest ruling has made it illegal to get an abortion done in the country under federal law. This has left the women at mercy of individual state governments, who can either protect their reproductive rights or make it illegal.

