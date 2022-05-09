US Cops Reach Desi Wedding after Noise Complaint, Start Dancing to Punjabi Songs

A recent video which has gone viral is from the ‘Jaggo’ ceremony of Mandiver Toor and Raman. During the celebrations, people at the house were playing loud music and this is why San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about it. The sheriff also arrived at the venue. However, what happened after it was completely unexpected. The two deputies who had arrived at the party joined the dance floor as they flaunted their moves to Punjabi songs. “When the cops get called, but it’s a Punjabi Wedding (wait for the flashlight)," read the caption of the video.

While speaking to ABC10, a family member said, “We just sang, we danced, we just partied because we were super excited. The music was really loud because it was an outdoor event. We just turned around and everyone’s like, ‘the cops are here,’. We were kind of nervous because we thought they were going to shut the whole party down and it was pretty early." Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 33K likes. “It’s so good to see that our officers can bring smiles to our community at the same time while on duty," wrote one person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “This put the biggest smile on my face!! Awesome!! Thank you for your hard work officers."

In another wedding story, a video went viral showing the best man pulling off a hilarious prank at a wedding. Uploaded on Instagram by ViralHog, the video shows the groom dressed and turning over to collect his wedding ring from the best man while he is standing next to the bride. What happens next has left the netizens in complete splits. The groom is left embarrassed after the best man pulls out a baby pacifier after scrambling through his pocket. “When your best man is also your mischievous little brother," read the caption of the video.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.