US Couple Arrested For Sexual Acts With Dog And Filming It

A 36-year-old Florida woman was detained for allegedly committing sexual acts with her dog on multiple occasions, while her ex-boyfriend filmed the act and kept it on a hard drive. As per a report in New York Post, he has also been arrested.

The report stated that according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Department, Christina Calello “willingly engaged in sexual activity with the dog on multiple occasions" over the period of almost eight years. However, the nature of the sexual actions has not been revealed by the police yet. Geoffrey Springer, 36, her ex-boyfriend, was also detained after he “recorded the sexual activity and stored it on a flash drive." The couple was arrested and charged with animal sexual conduct at the Pinellas County Jail.

Deputies saved the dog, which had no noticeable injuries, and took it to a nearby veterinary hospital for a regular inspection. The report in the news portal added that Calello, a native of New Jersey who lives in Safety Harbor, was released after posting a $5,000 bond, as per the records. Springer was also released.

A similar incident was reported when a 38-year-old Pennsylvania citizen was allegedly caught on video having sexual contact with a dog. He was arrested in July, this year, for animal cruelty. Andrew Lengle of Minersville was hired by a mother to babysit her child while she was at work. She claimed that when she checked her security camera in the living room, she noticed Lengle having sexual relations with her dog rather than babysitting her child. Lengle has been accused of animal cruelty, however, it is yet unknown if he was imprisoned for his offences.

