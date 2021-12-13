US Couple's Wedding Notice in Newspaper Has All the Red Flags Only Twitter Can See

The things we sometimes see on social media are truly unrivalled by anything else. A wedding announcement for a couple that is supposed to take place early next year has baffled netizens as they are left scratching their heads about it. Though the notice starts off nicely where it introduces the couple, what follows is truly one of a kind, and it seems the couple has literally braved years of unhealthy relationship before they met. But the kind of bizarre focus and intensity with which the notice shares uncomfortable details of the couple’s past relationships is making readers ‘see red’, literally.

The notice starts off innocently enough, as it shares that Dr Matthew Johnson and Ms Jennifer Bair Cullen will be wed next February. Johnson is a professor and author while Bair Cullen is a behaviourial specialist, the notice says. But soon, the notice turns weird, and keeps at it.

It says, Colton Cullen, the son of the bride, is delighted to share in this miracle of love and devotion he’s witnessing for the first time in his life. He would like to thank his stepfather for the genuine loyalty, honesty and protection that neither he nor his mother have ever known before."

We have questions about Colton and how did he agree to let this particular admission stay in the notice?

This is not all. The notice goes on, “As a diamond is produced only under intense heat and pressure, Jennifer’s beauty derives from enduring decades of narcissistic attempts to defeat her virtue and crush her spirit."

And what comes next is bizarre and frankly, insulting to the soon-to-be-bride.

“Matthew is ecstatic to be the only man adequately equipped to satiate Jennifer’s long-unsatisfied yearning for romantic attention, affection and love."

For Dr Johnson, the notice says, “As gold is refined only through intense heat and flame, Matthew’s strength of will derives from enduring decades of pathological contempt, deceit and hypocrisy. They failed to break him."

Who are they and how many were they?

The notice then goes on to add that Jennifer is “overjoyed to finally provide him with the unconditional love, undying respect and gratifying intimacy like no man has ever experienced."

As the announcement wraps up, it says, “To put it simply: They won."

The couple might be finally winning when it comes to defeating less than perfect relationships in their past, we are also given a new and rather disturbing piece of tidbit from the Twitter user who shared the news.

“Aaaaaaaaand he’s an actual Nazi," @AtomAtkinson wrote.

WHATT?

To put it simply, Twitter didn’t hold back either:

Even Piers Morgan wants to attend the wedding.

Even as many were trying to decipher why and how such a wedding announcement can be put up, a few found out that Dr Johnson writes for The Barnes Review, described as “one of the most virulently anti-Semitic organizations around" by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

So, while many of us probably have a lot of questions about this, only time will tell if Dr Johnson and his bride are actually able to win it in love like no couple ‘has ever experienced’.

