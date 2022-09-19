US Couple Delivers Baby on Side of Highway, Cut Umbilical Cord With Phone Chargers

A couple in the US had to park their car on the side of the highway to deliver their baby as they were on their way to the hospital. Emily Waddell, the pregnant woman who believed she wouldn’t make it in time to a medical facility, immediately asked her husband to pull over. The incident took place on the side of Interstate 69 on September 12. The new mommy took to Facebook to share her personal account of the unusual birth of her daughter stating that she made a speedy entrance into the world. Seemingly, Emily’s contractions were few and sporadic on the morning of September 12 as she began tracking them.

She was informed by her ob/GYN to immediately rush to the hospital when the contractions got to 5 minutes apart. At the time, Emily had 8 contractions for exactly 8 minutes. She decided to put her son James for a nap and suddenly realized that she began experiencing 2 contractions in 3 minutes. It was about 2.20 in the afternoon when she called her husband to come home from work. The couple rushed to the hospital immediately after her husband Stephen’s return.

As the couple got closer to Interstate 69, Emily expressed her fear of giving birth in the vehicle and she was met with some encouraging words from her partner. However, as the contractions began to speed up, the woman realized it was happening. It was closer to mile marker 13 when she could feel her baby’s head coming out as she screamed for her husband to pull over near the grass area. Since Emily’s water never broke, the baby began coming out in her sack. It eventually began tearing when Stephen reached out to grab her.

Emily wrote, “Stephan used 2 phone chargers to tie off the umbilical cord while I suctioned her mouth and nose out with my mouth – which is very difficult when you just pushed a baby on the side of the road- and started skin to skin and let her latch. It was 35 minutes from when contractions were still 8 minutes apart to having a baby in our arms!"

After the couple reached the hospital and found out that both mom and the baby are happy, Emily’s husband expressed that he wouldn’t wish to have it any other way. “What a special moment for our family, just the three of us. Without a doubt, the three of us definitely had all the guardian angels busy looking after us today!" wrote Emily while concluding her post.

The new mom also shared an adorable photo of her baby daughter as she revealed her name, Reagan Jean Waddell. Reagan was born weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

