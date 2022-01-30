US Couple Married for 86 Years Holds Guinness World Record for Longest Marriage

Besides movies where the protagonist falls in love with a charming lady and then they live happily married ever after, there are some real-life couples too who will restore your faith in a sacred bond of love like marriage. According to the Guinness World Records website, Herbert Fisher and Zelmyra Fisher from the USA, hold the record for the longest marriage ever. The couple who got married in 1924, lived together for 86 years and 290 days until Herbert Fisher died in February 2011. Herbert and Zelmyra had tied the knot when they were just 18 and 16 years old, respectively, after growing up together as best friends in North Carolina, US. From the Second World War and the Great Depression to the Civil Rights Movement, the couple witnessed several great events together in their long married life. Acknowledging their unshakable love for each other, then US president Barack Obama had also given them a signed commendation back in 2010.

Meanwhile, another couple from the US, Eugene Gladu and Dolores Gladu, still remain married to date after getting hitched on May 25, 1940. The couple had bagged the Guinness World Records title in July 2021 for their 81 years and 57 days of togetherness. Reportedly, the pair who now stays in an assisted living facility enjoyed their life to the fullest in each other’s company as they hiked, danced, and traveled together. On the other hand, 110-year-old Julio Cesar Mora Tapia and 105-year-old Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros Reyes from Ecuador were the oldest individuals who remained married for 79 years. The duo shared a heart-warming love story as Julio fell in love with Waldramina in 1934 and tied the knot in 1941 after impressing her with his poetry. Proving that there is no perfect age for getting married, George Kirby and Doreen Luckie from the UK got hitched after 27 years of dating each other. They tied the knot in 2015 when they were 103 and 91 years old, respectively.

