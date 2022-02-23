US Daily Slammed For Old 'War Makes Us Safer' Op-ed as Russia-Ukraine Crisis Escalates

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to mount, with Moscow deciding to recognise two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and sending troops there, the world is staring at a potential war and immense violence. In such a situation, an old opinion piece entitled “In the long run, wars make us safer and richer" that appeared in a news publication in April 2014 has been dug up by Twitter users and is being severely criticised. In it, the author of the piece asks: “So yes, war is hell — but have you considered the alternatives?" He claims that through conflict, humanity has created larger and more organised societies that reduced the risk of violent deaths of their members as well as ensured higher living standards, hence the titular claim. Twitter users took vehement exception to the piece.

A user shared a screenshot of the piece, writing, “Every once in a while the machine gets angry that you seem a bit slow on the uptake and just says the quiet part out loud."

Some were reminded of George Orwell’s dystopic “1984" and its famous “war is peace" rhetoric.

On February 20, the publication ran another opinion piece titled “Wielding the threat of war, a new, more aggressive Putin steps forward". A Twitter user replied with the 2014 piece.

The Western powers late on Tuesday night responded to Russia’s aggressive moves in Ukraine by implementing economic sanctions to deter it from carrying out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Some experts however doubt that the sanctions would deter Putin.

