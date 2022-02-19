US Death Row Prisoner's Last Meal Included 20 Chicken Nuggets, Three Large Fries

We all have watched in movies how prisoners on death row are asked about their last wish and are also given their favourite last meal. A convicted killer in the US was also given his last meal, however, he took that opportunity to devour a huge 4000-calories meal. According to a report by The Oklahoman, the prisoner Gilbert Ray Postelle was put to death using lethal injection following his huge last meal. Gilbert was convicted for murdering four people in 2005 in Oklahoma’s Del City. The four men – Amy Wright, Terry Smith, James Alderson and Donnie Swindle – were shot dead as Gilbert’s father accused them of causing his motorcycle accident a year before. The accident had allegedly led to severe injuries for Gilbert’s father.

Reportedly, Gilbert had asked for a high-calorie massive last meal before he was put to death. He ate 20 chicken nuggets with a variety of dipping sauces like BBQ, ranch and honey mustard. Along with this, he also had three large fries with ketchup, a chicken sandwich, a crispy chicken sandwich, large cola and even a caramel frappe. According to The Sun, the combined meal had a whopping 3,872 calories approximately.

Following the killing in 2005, Gilbert was handed death sentences for killing Amy Wright and James Alderson. It was reported that Gilbert chased the two victims when they were trying to flee and shot them down.

Gilbert was put to death using the lethal injection procedure in which a prisoner is injected with certain chemicals eventually resulting in his death. However, Gilbert had appealed to the court to be executed using a firing squad and not the injection. Jim Stronski, an attorney acting for the convicted men had also tried to convince the court and said, “While it may be gruesome to look at, we all agree it will be quicker."

Reportedly, Gilbert had apologized for killing the four people at his clemency hearing and claimed that his life was “filled with chaos at that time." He further even claimed not remembering the shooting incident as he was under influence of methamphetamine at that time.

