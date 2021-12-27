US Decorator's Mannequin Prank Backfires after Fire Brigade Arrives

Even the best-laid plans can sometimes go horribly wrong, no matter how well you plan it. The same happened with a New Jersey decorator who had decided to take inspiration from a movie to prank onlookers. However, the prank backfired when the local fire department was called to the scene by one of the onlookers. Doug Peterson made an automated mannequin and wanted to prank people by making the mannequin recreate a scene from the 1989 classic ‘Christmas Vacation’. The scene in question shows the character Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, dangling from the roof and calling for help after his ladder falls while he is decorating his house with Christmas lights.

According to a DailyMail report, Peterson designed the mannequin solely by himself and even created a motor that would allow it to move its legs while it hung onto the roof. Peterson posted a video where he explains how he built the mannequin and also shows the scene from the movie being mimicked by it.

Apart from adding the realistic effects of a motor, the mannequin was made to wear Griswold’s iconic costume from the movie. Sound machine and lights were also used and finally a fallen ladder and some dangling lights were added. The resulting act looked so real and convincing that the local fire department was seen arriving at his residence, according to a report by DailyMail. It still remains unclear if the fire department was there because they genuinely thought someone was stuck on the roof or were responding to a real fire threat somewhere in the vicinity.

Peterson’s video, which was originally posted on TikTok, received over 5 million views and some hilarious comments.

A user commented, “Love how someone called for help rather than actually went over to help," another commented, “Ha ha! As a 911 dispatcher I used to get calls every year about a house that hung a body for Halloween this is soooo much better."

