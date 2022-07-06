US Fisherman Finds Extremely Rare ‘One in a Million’ Blue Lobster and it's Truly Otherworldly

A fisherman from Portland, Oregon, found an extremely rare creature in the deep blue sea. Lars-Johan Larsson recently shared a picture of a blue lobster that he caught off the sea coast. Generally, lobsters have a murky brown shade on them but the crustacean Larsson found was royal blue in colour. The chances of such a find are one in million.

Sharing the picture, Larsson, in the caption wrote, “This blue lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million."

Take a look:

Since being shared, the picture has accumulated more than 5 lakh likes. Netizens were surprised and equally impressed to see the rare lobster. Many users shared their rare finds in the comment section.

One user from Australia shared a picture of a blue freshwater crayfish called Lamington Spiny. “Always fun to spot one in the wild," the user wrote.

Another shared a picture of marrons with the same shade as the lobster found by Larsson.

A person wrote, “Creatures you do not expect to be blue are always amazing," while sharing a picture of a blue spider.

Another claimed that the lobsters “pop up relatively often," and shared a clip of a similar blue lobster he found.

“What if it was a red lobster holding its breath to trick the fisher?" one user said jokingly.

“What a catch," said this user, attaching a blue heart-emoticon with the comment.

Blue lobsters are coloured due to a genetic anomaly that stems from an overproduction of certain proteins in their body. Like blue lobsters, there are other rarer species of lobsters found in yellow colour. There also exist dual-toned lobsters, the probability of finding which is one in 50 million.

