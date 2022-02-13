US Fitness Influencer Who Underwent Drastic Weight Loss is Now on Dialysis

After inspiring people with her impressive weight loss journey in which she shed 141 kg in two years, fitness influencer Lexi Reed had to be admitted to the hospital after her organs started failing. She is now on dialysis and cannot walk. The tragic news was shared by her husband Danny who took to Instagram and detailed Lexi’s condition through a small note. Danny also posted a picture in which Lexi can be seen lying unconscious on the hospital bed while connected to medical equipment.

Advertisement

In the note, Danny shared that a few weeks before getting hospitalised, Lexi was getting sick frequently and “could not keep any food down." Danny further said that he noticed Lexi was acting differently and decided to take her to the hospital. Lexi was then admitted to the ICU and was put on a medically-induced coma by the doctors, he explained.

According to Danny, the doctors shifted Lexi on a ventilator and informed him that her organs had started failing. “They also told me if I had waited it was possible that she could have died," Danny wrote. He added that Lexi is currently on dialysis and is not able to walk for now.

Lexi’s husband also shared that he does not have health insurance and as per a Daily Mail report, Danny is now planning to set up crowdfunding for Lexi’s treatment. Lexi Reed, who is a famed fitness influencer from Indiana in the US documented and shared her incredible weight loss on social media. The 31-year-old used to weigh 217 kg when she decided to work on her health and cut down to just 78 kg in two years. However, Lexi was not alone while chasing her fitness goal as her husband Danny too accompanied her in eating clean and working out.

Advertisement

According to the news report, Danny also underwent a physical transformation and dropped his weight from 94 kg to 43 kg. After going through a drastic weight loss, Lexi was left with significant loose skin. Few years ago, Lexi then even underwent a nine-hour surgery to remove the excess skin from her body.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.