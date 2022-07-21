US Girl Discovers Half-smoked Cigarette in Burger King Fries, Mom Says Daughter 'Traumatised'

A teenager in the US was left traumatized after she received something unusual along with her regular meal which she ordered at a fast food restaurant. The girl discovered a half-smoked cigarette in a bag of chicken fries, reported LADbible. The girl, Blaze, was with her mother, Jenn Holifield, when she grabbed some chicken fries and jalapeno poppers from a Burger King outlet. For the 14-year-old teen, it was the same order that she usually gives but, to her surprise, there was something more than just the snacks in the bag. “She wanted some chicken fries and jalapeno poppers. That’s all she ever gets, it’s her main thing when we go there," the mother said.

After getting the meal, the duo drove off and they began to munch on the snacks. However, while Holifield kept eating, Blaze sensed an odd smell from the bag of fries. She told her mother that the fries smelled of a cigarette but Holifield thought she must be mistaken. “She’s a little dramatic sometimes so I said ‘there ain’t no cigarette, whatever,’" Holifield said.

But, after the duo had finished almost half of the fries, Blaze found a menthol cigarette in the bag which was half used. According to Holifield, the discovery left her daughter traumatised and disgusted not just because there was a cigarette in the bag but also because it was half-smoked.

Following this, Holifield called the restaurant and narrated the incident to the staff. Reportedly, she was offered a refund for her meal but after the unpleasant experience, Holifield is not sure she will ever eat at the restaurant again or allow her daughter to do so.

Holifield said she did not feel comfortable visiting the restaurant with the complaint but kept the fries and cigarette securely in a ziplock bag as evidence. The mother asserted that she doesn’t want any refund and just wants people to acknowledge what they found in the meal.

After learning about the incident, a spokesperson for Burger King said they will reach out to the outlet and take necessary action.

