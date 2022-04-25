US Govt's Secret UFO Programme Planned to Nuke the Moon, Claim New Documents

We might think that invisibility cloaks and the possibility of nuking the moon are the stuff better suited for a sci-fi movie or a novel, but for many years, the United States was actually researching on bringing these things close to reality. A recent report by Vice has revealed that the US ran the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) and Advanced Aerospace Weapons System Application Program (AAWSAP) which was funded by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).

The report is based on dozens of documents obtained by the American news website which mentions that the two programs were the attraction centres for UFO disclosure advocates, government transparency activists, as well as journalists. The now formally defunct program, AATIP was studying UFO-related phenomena and other things that might remind you of a Star Wars movie. The 1,600 pages of reports, proposals, contracts and meeting notes have revealed some of the strange, almost fiction-like priorities of AATIP which was a secretive Department of Defense program, which became a public knowledge in 2017, when the program’s former director resigned from the Pentagon.

The newly obtained documents by Vice have revealed that AAWSAP was studying the defense and military capabilities of a variety of speculative technologies, including invisibility cloaking, antigravity, traversable wormholes, negative energy, stargates, high-frequency gravitational wave communications, and a never-carried out proposal to tunnel a hole through the moon using nuclear explosions.

The plan to nuke Earth’s natural satellite was discussed in a report on negative mass propulsion, where the authors proposed a plan to look for extremely lightweight metals in the center of the moon that may be “100,000 times lighter than steel, but still have the strength of steel." In order to reach the center of the moon, the authors suggested blasting a tunnel through the lunar crust and mantle using thermonuclear explosives.

The documents also revealed that Defense Intelligence Reference Documents (DIRDs) discussed the viability of manipulation of extra dimensions, and dark energy.

