US Grocery Store Bags World Record for Giant Mosaic of 14,400 Doughnuts

A grocery store chain in the US entered the Guinness World Records by making a massive mosaic with 14,400 doughnuts and 48,160 ounces (1365 kilograms) of icing. Bashas’, a family grocery store chain based in Chandler, prepared the world’s largest mosaic in the shape of its logo to celebrate its 90th anniversary. The mosaic made entirely of lip-smacking doughnuts covered an area of 902-square-foot.

It was assembled at Basha High School and took over the record set in Ukraine which involved 7,040 doughnuts spread across an area of 512-square-foot. “We are celebrating our 90th anniversary, so it’s going big or go home,” said Ashley Shick, spokesperson, Bashas, in an interview with KTCK/KPHO. He added, “We did this as a collaboration between the bakery and the PR department.”

Bashas broke the record on Tuesday, last week and as a token of appreciation, the governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, proclaimed the day as ‘Bashas’ Appreciation Day.’ The doughnuts that went into setting the world record will be given to local non-profit organisations that will distribute them in their community. In addition, Bashas announced that the chain will be giving away store gift cards and $50,000 to a charity chosen by their shoppers.

Although the record took a total of 14,400 doughnuts, the bakers revealed that they ended up making 15,840 doughnuts. The entirety of the attempt took roughly 892 kilograms of water, sugar, yeast, fats, and eggs, 544 kilograms of flour, and 2450 kilograms of iced doughnuts.

This is not the first world record made in the US that involved doughnuts. In May this year, Tom’s doughnuts, a shop in Angola, Indiana, set the world record for the most number of doughnuts sold in a day. The store sold a total of 8,588 doughnuts in a single day, starting at 4 in the morning on Saturday and ending the sale at 8 in the morning on Sunday.

