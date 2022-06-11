US Grocery Store Sets Record for World's Largest Fruit Display of 31,000 kg Bananas

A grocery store in the US has set a Guinness World Record by creating the largest fruit display. Set up in the village of Westmont, the display named Banana Bonanza was created using 70,000 pounds (approx. 31,751 kg) of bananas, reported NBC Chicago. The feat was achieved by fruit producer Fresh Del Monte and supermarket chain Jewel-Osco. The banana stand was put on display outside one of the outlets of Jewel-Osco in an attempt to bag a Guinness title. With a large number of fruits to handle, the display took over three days of work to be set up.

But, the efforts paid off when officials from the Guinness World Record stopped by to assess it. Verifying the claim, the officials declared the exhibition as the world’s largest food display.

Advertisement

Here is the video:

The pictures of the food display and the Guinness world record certificate were released by the Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau through their official Facebook page. “The bananas were distributed to the throng in attendance, and the remainder was donated to the food bank for distribution throughout the region," the caption read, as reported by The Indian Express.

The previous record for the largest fruit display was achieved in July 2016. It was organised by the Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock. They showcased 19 different fruits weighing that included Pineapple, Coconut, Orange, Apple, Strawberry, and Passion fruit among others. The total weight of the fruits came out to be 18,805.84 kg. After the event was concluded, the fruits were distributed to the people.

In another Guinness world record, a 70-year-old Pakistani man, Naseem, smahed 21 apples in one minute using only his grip strength. Hailed as the serial world record breaker, Naseem has 73 world records under his belt. Naseem revealed that his profession as a welder is what gave his hands the strength to make it to the Guinness book of world records. He bettered his own previous record where he smashed 13 apples in one minute last year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and watch Top Videos and Live TVhere.