US High School Students Earn Praise for Filling in Shoes For Janitors

High school students are getting praised for filling in the shoes of janitors in Minnesota, US. In the times of COVID-19, where people aren’t getting support staff at workplaces, the school’s initiation of indulging students in cleanliness activities is being seen as a novel idea. Reportedly, the Anoka-Hennepin School District is facing a shortage of staff, and students are filling up for their duties. The matter of shortage of staff caught the attention of the district assistant director of Buildings and Grounds, Tom Karp. After which he came up with an interesting idea of replacing the staff with students for a few days, reported Star Tribune. He suggested that it would let students understand and appreciate the work other staff members do. Reportedly, Karp contacted the principal of Blaine High School to conduct the program in his school. The principal liked the initiative and gave it a heads up.

Although, students who are fulfilling the janitor duties are not doing it free of cost. They are getting paid $15.30 hourly for their services. They can also avail the facility of a school activity bus to reach their home. Substitute janitors are said to be paid at the same rate as regular janitors. The initiative is in progress, and students are getting praised for their outstanding work.

It is rightly said that no work is big or small. Everyone should learn to appreciate the work done by lower-level staff as it creates a bigger difference. During COVID-19, where many people had the choice to stay at home, janitors acted as the frontline warriors. Cleanliness is a major precautionary step to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection. Janitors got a lot of praise and appreciation for their hard work and dedication during tough times.

