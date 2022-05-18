US Hospital Charges Woman Rs 3,000 for Crying During Procedures

A woman from New York, through a series of tweets, has claimed that her sister was charged a sum of $40, or roughly Rs 3,000, for crying in the hospital. The user, who goes by the name Camille Johnson, shared a hospital receipt that displayed various tests and analysis done on the patient, her sister. In the list is mentioned a sum of $40 for “Brief Emotional" behaviour.

In the Twitter thread, Camille wrote, “My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor. They charged her $40 for crying."

Take a look:

In the subsequent tweet, the woman stated that her sister suffers from a “rare disease" and has been struggling to find appropriate care. As per her claims, the disease makes her feel frustrated and helpless, which is the reason why she might have gotten emotional at the doctor’s. “One tear in and they charged her $40 without addressing why she is crying, trying to help, doing any evaluation, any prescription, nothing," she wrote.

The next tweet contained the difference of prices Camille’s sister was charged for “crying". “They charged her more for crying than for a haemoglobin test," she wrote in the tweet, among other tests, for which she was charged less than crying.

In the last tweet in the thread, she tagged US Senator Bernie Sanders and wrote, “Maybe you will see this."

Netizens were appalled at the bizarreness of the bill that was handed over to Camille. Many questioned the ways the healthcare system is erroneous in charging people for their display of emotions. It is not the first time that such a case has surfaced. In October last year, a woman uploaded a picture of her bill after a surgery where she was charged $11 for the same reason that Camille’s sister was charged $40.

