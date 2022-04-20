US Kindergartener Brings Tequila-infused 'Juice' to School, Gets Friends Drunk

A School in Michigan, US, saw an influx of worried parents when a kindergartner brought an alcoholic beverage inside the campus and gave it to other pupils as juice. The incident came to light on April 15 when a kid got other pre-schoolers drunk on a Tequila-infused drink. The child brought the drink in his school bag and shared it with friends telling them it was juice.

Other kindergarteners drank a few cups and started feeling “woozy" and “dizzy." When parents came to know about the incident, they were nothing but baffled and were worried for the safety of their children. The drink that caused an uproar was a single-serve, pre-mixed margarita.

Dominique Zanders, one of the parents, in an interview with Fox10 News, explained how a fellow kindergartner offered her child, among other kids, an alcoholic beverage and they all drank it thinking it was juice. Eventually, the teacher and the school administration got to know about the matter, after which, parents were informed immediately. “She felt woozy, a little dizzy," said Zanders. “I had a small conversation with my daughter – nothing big – and she told me the girl knew it was liquor," Zanders added

Taking note of the incident, the school administration released a statement saying, “It is unfortunate that these types of adult beverages can be easily mistaken for child-friendly drinks." The administration also asserted that while they keep an eye on everything that students bring to school, it is quite impossible to apprehend every malicious object. School administration also arranged for poison control citing that they may arise a case of alcohol poisoning.

As far as parents are concerned, they were enraged. Many parents were concerned about their children’s health. Many chimed in with the opinion that the parents of the kid who brought the alcoholic beverage to school must be punished.

