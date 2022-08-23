US Man Bags Guinness World Record For Inflating 10 Balloons in 60 Seconds With His Nose

Guinness World Record–breaker David Rush hailing from Idaho, the US, added another record to his impressive tally. He blew 10 balloons within 60 seconds with his nose. The video shared by Rush is now doing rounds on the Internet. In the video, Rush exclaimed, “Boy does that feel good, 10 balloons inflated in one minute using only my nose." He also admitted in the video that before he actually broke the record he attempted it various times. Impressively, Rush was quick as he can be seen inflating all the balloons within the given time.

According to NY Post, David Rush reportedly first attempted the balloon inflation world record with his nose about five years ago, but cold, allergies and other health factors prevented him from breaking the previous record of nine balloons.

The challenge is particularly difficult as Guinness rules required the balloon sack to be inflated and tied off within a minute. The Bosie resident shattered the previous record made by Brooklun’s Ashrita Furman who set it in 2016.

This is not the first time Rush has broken a record, he is an inch closer to marking 250 Guinness Book of World Records under his name including the titles of world’s fastest juggler, the world’s slowest juggler, most bowling balls juggled and most consecutive axe-juggling catches.

On June 22, a man from Tamil Nadu’s Salem district filled the air in three lorry tubes through his nostrils in 9 minutes and 45 seconds to create awareness about Pranayama yoga. Nataraj, who is a karate coach has performed at 97 different events, including one for the Guinness Book of World Records.

