US Man Bounces Basketball 326 Times in 30 Seconds, Sets New World Record

There is no dearth of sportspersons and athletes whose incredible skills blow our minds away and place them on the list of the best in the world. One such athlete is Corey Rich from Pennsylvania, US. Corey, in a feat that is bound to impress anyone, bounced four basketballs 326 times in just 30 seconds. It comes as no surprise that this extraordinary feat has earned him yet another place in the Guinness Book of World Records, alongside several records that he already has.

Corey, who is popular as Corey The Dribbler on the internet, broke the world record for the most number of basketball bounces in 30 seconds. To break the record, Corey dribbled four balls and ultimately achieved success by making 326 bounces. The Instagram page of Guinness World Records posted the video of Corey on his way to making a world record.

The page also mentioned in the comments section that Corey held multiple basketball freestyle records and was a past member of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters. The page also quoted Corey as saying, “Being a Guinness World Records title holder is an honor. I would like to be a Guinness World Records title holder to inspire kids to become Guinness World Records title holders themselves!"

The video that was posted on Instagram last week has over 31,000 likes and several comments congratulating the young player. There were clapping and fire emojis filling up the comments section. One user wrote “You are great,” while another one posted “That is talent”. “I have never seen something like this in basketball. This man is a genius!” posted a third.

An 8-time Guinness World Records holder, Corey has been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman, and other shows. He is considered the World’s Greatest Dribbler.

