US Man Buys His First Lottery Ticket Under Peer Pressure, Ends Up Winning Rs 1.22 Crore

The universe works in mysterious ways and with luck on one’s side, even things that appear to be far-fetched dreams might become possible. Something similar happened in the life of a Virginia man, who never thought he would ever buy himself a lottery ticket and win the jackpot prize as well. According to a report by UPI, the Virginia Man in question is identified as Danny Johnson, who is a resident of Hampton. Seemingly, it was peer pressure that led him to buy his first-ever Powerball ticket. He never imagined that he would win a whopping $150,000 (approximately Rs 1.22 crore) in his very first attempt.

While sharing his unique story with the Virginia Lottery officials, Johnson revealed that he would always find lottery games utterly skeptical. He was one among those who told his friends that buying lottery tickets are mere waste of both time and money. It was one of their friends, who coerced him into buying a Powerball ticket when the jackpot prize skyrocketed in early November. Keeping his unwillingness aside, Johnson finally ended up purchasing a ticket from the November 5 drawing of the lottery’s website.

When the result came out, Johnson was initially unsure if he has finally actually won because he had never played before. He said, “I looked at the winning numbers and said, ‘Hey I’ve got a few of those." I didn’t know how much I’d won because I never play." Reportedly four numbers from his lottery ticket matched the drawing of the Powerball. This made him the winner of $50,000. However, the jackpot prize was multiplied to $150,000 as he selected the Power Play option.

The Virginia man has found it hard to believe that he actually won the jackpot prize. While explaining how he plans to spend the money, Johnson is yet to wrap around the fact that he’s the lottery winner. He doesn’t have any immediate plans, but the lucky man is seemingly considering giving the friend who forced him to buy the ticket a ‘surprise gift.’

