A man from New York went to great lengths to flout the traffic rules. The driver from the US tried to evade police officers to use a high occupancy vehicle lane (HOV). As strange as his attempt to trick the cops were, citizens have often been found to engage in dubious ways to not follow traffic rules. While traveling in an HOV lane, an officer sensed some gimmick and stopped the driver. The HOV lane is meant to be used by vehicles with a driver and one or more passengers. According to the New York Police Department, the police officer saw that the rear of the car seat had been disguised in a way that it appeared like a passenger. The Second Precinct Community Support Unit Officer Cody Exum was on duty around 9 am on the westbound Long Island Expressway, east of Deer Park Avenue. The driver had tried to dupe the sharp eyes of the police by covering the seat with a black jacket, a hat, and hood on the headrest. It seems like somebody is sitting on the rear of the seat. When officer Exum pulled over the vehicle, he observed the front seat was tucked to look like a person.

The official account of the Suffolk County Police Department shared a photograph of the seat which was trumped-up by the driver. The face of the man has been blurred while the seat covered with a jacket is clearly visible. The image was shared with a detailed description of the event.

“One driver’s attempt to avoid rush hour traffic backfired this morning. The driver was issued a ticket for the HOV occupancy violation and sent on his way…in one of the other three lanes of travel," reads the caption.

The post has garnered immense attention on the photo-sharing platform. In addition to hundreds of likes, it has collected several comments from users online. “Guys a legend," quipped an individual. “His jacket identifies as a nonbinary passenger," wrote another person.

