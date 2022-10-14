US Man, Fascinated By Aliens, Builds UFO Welcome Center

UFO (Unidentified Flying Objects) have been a topic of interest for many around the world for years now. Scientists also believe that our planet cannot be the only one that is home to life in the vast universe. But while they figure out ways to find evidence about extraterrestrial life, some people are already obsessed with aliens. A South Carolina man named Jody Pendarvis, for one, even built a UFO Welcome Center for aliens back in 1994.

Advertisement

In a tweet posted on August 23, 2021, a user shared photographs of the welcome centre with the caption – “Before Elon Musk there was a Bowman, South Carolina man by the name of Jody Pendarvis. In 1994, he started building a welcome centre for aliens called the UFO Welcome Center. I stopped by today. It still stands."

Pictures of the site showed a board that read “UFO WELCOME CENTER." The welcome centre for aliens includes a parking space for UFOs too. The images also showed a huge UFO-sized spacing, which is the main attraction of the centre.

The user also shared a video by VICE in the comments section of his tweet, which showed Jody Pendarvis giving a tour of the welcome centre built by him. He invited the reporters and showed them around in what he calls the “spaceship."

Advertisement

He also named a room in there an “experimental engine room" and said that he was using it as a storage facility as the engine hadn’t arrived yet. He called himself the captain of the ship and shared that anything the aliens said to him would be a top secret between them. Pendarvis even built a “control room" and explained a bunch of stuff that he had placed in there for the aliens.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here