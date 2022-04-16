US Man Gets Pepper Sprayed for Clicking Photos of His Own Children

A US man was allegedly pepper-sprayed by a stranger for clicking pictures of his own children. The incident occurred in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday when the man was out with his children at Pentagon City Mall. The suspect, a woman in her late 20s to mid-30s, wearing a blue jeans jacket, white shirt and black sweats, first approached the mall’s security personnel stating that she believed that the man was taking photos of juveniles not known to him.

Following this, the security guards enquired the man about his identity and confirmed that he was clicking photos of his own children. The woman, however, did not seem to be convinced by the explanation and attacked the man with pepper spray before fleeing from the spot. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed for medical assistance soon after the incident.

Texas police have registered a case against the accused woman on charges of causing malicious injury by a caustic agent and searching for her whereabouts.

While the state of Texas prohibits the use of a chemical-dispensing device, commercially sold pepper sprays don’t fall in the category and have been exempted to be used for the purpose of self-protection.

In a somewhat similar incident in 2014, a professor at George Mason University’s Arlington campus was attacked with pepper spray during his lecture. While the attacker, Jonathan Pendleton, was initially thought to be a student at the varsity, it later turned out that he was apparently on the campus to attempt a citizen’s arrest, reported Yahoo News

Pendleton jumped on the desk, pepper-sprayed the professor and started chasing him before getting stopped by an off-duty officer. The accused reportedly hit a student with a stun gun when the latter tried to stop him.

The professor was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries and 15 other students were also affected by the spray. Interestingly, a class on vigilantism was being conducted at the time of the incident.

