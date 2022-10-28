US Man Jumps into The River to Avoid Arrest, Stays Underwater For an Hour

In what sounds like a scene lifted from a Hollywood film, a US man jumped into a river and stayed underwater for nearly an hour to avoid arrest. He was being chased by the cops on suspicion of drug possession. To conclude the frantic, high-speed police chase, he jumped into St. Johns river. He was underwater for quite some time prior to getting arrested, reported Fox 35 Orlando.

A spokesperson of Seminole County Sherriff’s office claims that the accused, Leonides was in the river for about an hour before he got caught. The deputies of Orange Country were led on a chase through several counties in Florida while they were trying to get hold of a stolen truck. Reportedly, the officers of Seminole Country tried to halt the accused with the help of stop sticks for speeding. Following this, when the tire deflation tool somehow stopped the car on State Road (SR) 415, Leonides got out of his car and jumped into the river.

After detaining him, he was taken to the hospital to check if he had any injuries. While he did not have any wounds, it was discovered that he was in possession of fentanyl. Moreover, a bag of methamphetamine was also found in his truck. As a result, the offender was apprehended for fleeing the police He was charged with possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl. While the authorities were pursuing him, they closed the roads for about an hour. However, the traffic resumed as usual after the accused’s detention.

According to the report, the accused had a Lake County warrant out for an alleged armed robbery, and his driving privileges had previously been suspended for running and escaping law enforcement.

However, this was not the first time when someone jumped into the river while trying to flee the cops in Florida. In the year 2020, a 36-year-old man, Daniel Christopher Booth, hid underwater in a pond while trying to escape from the police officials. Reportedly, he was selling methamphetamine.

