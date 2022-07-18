US Man Sets Record For Pushing Peanut Uphill in 7 Days Using Only His Nose

If you think you are familiar with the weirdest of world records set around the world, then wait until you meet Bob Salem. The man, who hails from the US’ Colorado, has recently broken the world record by being the fastest man to push a peanut up a mountain using his nose. Salem, 53, tied a contraption to his nose and pushed a peanut uphill to Pikes Peak in Colorado. While the feat may seem bizarre, it wasn’t a cake walk for Salem. He set out to break the record at 9 am on July 9 and reached the summit with the peanut around sunrise on July 15. It took Salem seven days to roll the little nut to the top of the hill. Salem reached the peak amid cheers from the spectators while he was also given a letter from the City of Manitou Springs and Mayor of the municipality John Suthers. “Congratulations on completing this monumental task Bob, we are forever thankful it was able to take place in our backyard," a statement by the City of Manitou Springs read.

The City of Manitou Springs Government also shared a video on its Facebook page where Salem is seen attempting the record. Keeping the safety in mind, Salem can be seen wearing elbow and knee guards while he is on his all fours to push the peanut up the steep slope.

Salem wasn’t the first to achieve the unusual feat as before him, three individuals have managed to complete the task. Decades ago in 1963, a man named Ulysses Baxter completed the Peanut Push after undertaking eight days of arduous journey.

Although Salem is the third individual to attempt the push, he has still scripted history being the first man in the 21st century to do so. Expressing his joy over the feat, Salem said “There is no city like Manitou Springs. I am excited to be the one to bring around this bit of history to celebrate Manitou Springs’ 150th anniversary." Salem further urged everyone to visit Pikes Peak and experience its rich history.

