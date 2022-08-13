US Man Sick of Paying Bills Builds His Own Broadband, Gets Rs 20 Crore From Govt

A Michigan man, annoyed with his broadband’s slow speed and hefty fibre network charges, built his own broadband and is now being granted $2.6 million, or roughly Rs 20.7 crore by the government. Jared Mauch, a resident of Washtenaw County, was fed up with the slow 1.5Mbps internet speed provided by his network provider. He sought a fibre connection from another company but they offered to extend the connection to his rural home for a whopping sum of $50,000 (~40 lakhs).

“If they had priced it at $10,000, I would have written them a check. It was so high at $50,000 that it made me consider if this is worthwhile. Why would I pay them to expand their network if I get nothing back out of it?" Jared told Ars Technica.

Rather than settling with an impasse that stood in front of him, Jared, a network engineer, decided to set up his own Internet Service Provider (ISP). Jared set up his own broadband under the name Washtenaw Fibre Properties LLC. Starting from roughly 70 customers in his area, Jared expanded to nearly 600 customers in 2021.

The US Government, as part of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, allocated $71 million to the county, with some dedicated to broadband expansion. Jared’s broadband service won the bid for the whole project and received a sum of $2.6 million for the said expansion.

Jared provides his customers with Internet speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 1Gbps. The internet plans range from $55 (~Rs 4,379) to $79 (~Rs 6,290) a month. Jared, in his area, solved the issue that is prevalent across the United States. The rural areas lack modern infrastructure for internet services. As per Federal Communications Commission data, roughly 6.5 crore Americans have no access to fixed, non-satellite broadbands. The number might be higher than what is cited.

