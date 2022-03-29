US Man Smuggling More than 1,700 Reptiles in his Clothing from Mexico, Hong Kong Arrested

A man in the United States was arrested after he was found to be smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles from Mexico. 60 of these reptiles were found in his clothes including four snakes and dozens of lizards hidden inside his jacket pockets and trousers. Jose Manuel Perez was apprehended by the US customs officials last month at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, which is the largest land border crossing between San Diego in the US and Tijuana in Mexico.

Perez allegedly crossed into the US from Mexico on February 25 by car, but initially told customs officials that he had nothing to declare. However, after the reptiles were found in his possession, he called the animals, which included some endangered species, his “pets", a press release by the US Department of Justice said, as reported by CNN.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old man, who hails from Oxnard, California, is now charged with nine counts of smuggling goods, and two counts of wildlife trafficking among others.

The market value of all the illegally imported animals is said to be above $739,000. Perez, who was scheduled to be presented before a District Court in Los Angeles this week, could face up to 20 years of prison time for each of the smuggling offenses and five years each for the two wildlife trafficking charges.

The police charge, as per the CNN report, alleges that Perez, his sister Stephany and at least five other people from the US and Mexico illegally smuggled and sold reptiles between 2016 and 2021. The reptiles include some caught in the wild in Mexico, and some imported from Hong Kong. According to the police report, animals used to be shipped across the country from Perez’s home, first in Missouri and recently in California.

Advertisement

Baby crocodiles, Mexican box turtles, and Mexican beaded lizards were some of the illegally imported animals by Perez and his associates.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.