US Man Takes Uber To Rob Bank, Asks Driver To Wait Outside To Take Him Back

A 42-year-old man allegedly ordered an Uber to rob a bank and then forced the driver to wait outside to take him back home. Jason Christmas from Southfield, Michigan, US was arrested on suspicion of robbing a Huntington Bank just before 5 pm last Thursday (EST) reported Fox 2. According to the Southfield Police Department, Christmas took an Uber to the bank and asked the driver to wait, while he went inside and robbed the bank.

The authorities also stated that the Uber driver was unaware of the robber’s plan as he waited for him to finish his work. Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said that it is a very unusual way to commit an armed robbery in their city.

After the robbery, the Uber driver took Christmas back to his apartment complex, the Heights of Southfield in Lahser where the police arrived to take him into custody. In the bodycam video released by the police department, Christmas was seen handcuffed and on the ground.

The police officer asked him whether he got shot because of the “red stuff" that was all over him. However, it was later revealed that the red stuff was from the dye packs that were put in the money which the bank handed over to him. Police then recovered the stolen money from his pockets which were covered in red dye.

The authorities then tracked down the Uber driver and he was pulled over after police found his number plate on bank CCTV footage.

The police chief said, “Anytime you get a ride-share, your identity is shared with the driver who in turn, can share with law enforcement."

The authority said that they weren’t sure of the exact reason for the robbery but said it could have been linked to the holiday season. The police also found out that the suspect used an Uber because his license was suspended and he was worried about driving without one.

Christmas was charged with bank robbery and his bond was set at $500,000 (more than Rs 4.04 crore).

