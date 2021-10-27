US Man Uses Covid-19 Relief Loan Worth Rs 43 Lakh to Buy Rare Pokemon Card

Countries across the globe are introducing schemes to support their citizens to cope with the financial losses incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the United States, the government is giving Coronavirus relief aids in the form of loans to business house owners so that they make payments to their employees.

A man from Georgia filed a false application for federal Coronavirus relief aid and used the majority of loan money to buy Pokemon cards. These federal loans are being given by the government to small business houses impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic so that they use them to bear the running cost expenses of their business, including sick leave, production cost, mortgage or rent payments and payrolls.

The Georgia man identified as Vinath Oudomsine has been charged with wire fraud for lying about owning a small business to receive a Coronavirus pandemic relief loan and then using it to buy a single Pokemon card costing $57,789 equivalent to Rs43,33,915.

Advertisement

According to the charges placed against Vinath Oudomsine, he made a false statement about the number of employees at his company and his company’s yearly income at the time he applied for the small business Coronavirus relief aid through CARES ACT in July 2020.

The Small Business Administration deposited a total amount of $85,000 equivalent to Rs 63,74,617 the same month Vinath Oudomsine applied for the Coronavirus relief aid.

According to the Federal prosecutors, Vinath Oudomsine allegedly used a major part of the relief aid to buy a single Pokemon card.

However, the authorities did not mention which Pokemon card Binath Oudomsine allegedly bought with the federal funds, but have mentioned that he bought a rare one that could fetch tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars on reselling it.

According to experts, Vinath Oudomsine, if convicted, may land in prison for 20 years along with a fine of $250,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.