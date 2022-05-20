US Man Who Ate Big Mac Every Day Celebrated 50th Anniversary by Eating Big Mac

On May 17, 1972, Don Gorske, a resident of Wisconsin, USA, after buying his first car, went to McDonald’s and ate three Big Macs. Little did he know that it is going to be a classic case of love at first bite. On May 17, 2022, Don celebrated the 50th anniversary of eating a Big Mac every day since May 17, 1972. Yep. Don ate the McDonald’s burger almost every day. As per claims, he has missed eating the Big Mac for only eight days in half a century. But the stats check out since Don, on multiple days, has eaten more than two Big Macs in a day. The number has gone as high as nine burgers in a day.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, Don went to the same McDonald’s store in Fond du Lac, where he had his first Big Mac in 1972. Recollecting his memories from the day, he said, “In that moment I said, ‘I am going to probably eat these for the rest of my life." Don is no less than a celebrity at the McDonald’s in Fond du Lac. He even has a portrait of himself hung on one of the walls of the establishment.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Donald, not only is a regular at McDonald’s, but is also a frequent visitor in the Guinness World Record. His first record was officially recognised in 1999, when he held the record of most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime. Don, at that time, had eaten 15,490 burgers. In August 2021, the Guinness World Record updated Don’s record who had eaten a total of 32,340 Big Macs.

Advertisement

As great records require great evidence, Don has no problem there since he has been meticulously collecting all Big Mac wrappers and the receipts. He also maintains a glass case containing wrappers from different years, showing the changes that the food chain, and its burger went through.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.