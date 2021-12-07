US Man Who Beat Cancer Celebrates by Decorating Neighbourhood Every Christmas

A neighbourhood in Paramus, New Jersey, is setting benchmarks in Christmas decorations. And the credit goes to residents John Russo and Toni Alessio Paladino, who put up a grand display featuring inflatable décor, synchronised and timed lightings among other things every year.

In 2014, Russo, now 66 years old, was suffering from throat cancer and promised his girlfriend Toni that if he beat cancer, he would celebrate his win by putting up a flashy and blinging Christmas display for their neighbourhood. The following year, he did beat it to win a second chance at life, and he expressed his joy by keeping his promise about the decoration.

It has now become a tradition for the Paramus neighbourhood where Russo and Toni live. For Christmas 2021, Russo has some very exciting decorations lined up including a 40-minute, 15-song show. The decoration is adding an extra $200 to his electricity bill. “The most inspiring thing is seeing the faces of people watching the lights, especially the kids. It gets even better if they are seeing it for the first time," Russo told the New York Post.

Advertisement

He even partnered up with Paramus Police Department and arranged for a dropbox to support and fuel the department’s holiday toy drive. The department is excited about Russo’s support towards their annual drive in new and exciting ways. “I think it is a cool idea that the Russos are bringing Christmas to their neighbourhood and that they want to enhance not only their neighbour’s holiday but help support the toy drive for the less fortunate," said Lt Jimmy Teehan, Paramus Police Department, in an interview with Daily Voice.

Now that it has become a tradition that is slowly transforming into a trending buzz in the town. Russo maintains a Facebook page that keeps people updated about any change or development in the show timings.

Advertisement

Watch:

The show lights up every day of the week. Although it is taxing and takes hard work to put together, Russo said that it is all worth it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.