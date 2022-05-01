US Man Who has Fathered 47 Children is Struggling to Find a Date

A man from the US, who has fathered 47 children through sperm donation, is finding it difficult to find a partner. According to a report in The Mirror, Kyle Gordy from California said that women approach him for his sperm, but are not interested in dating him. 30-year-old Gordy started donating his sperm at 22 and now has 47 kids all over the globe, with 10 more on the way. He admits that his dating life was average before he started donating sperm, but now, women seem to be wary of dating him. The sperm donor says that he was surprised to see so many women interested after he started donating. These women could have just gone to the sperm bank, but they wanted the option of their child knowing their biological father, Gordy explained.

Gordy has been documenting his journey online and shares photos of his children. He also runs a blog ‘Be Pregnant Now’ which provides guidance to women who want to have a child.

Advertisement

“Word of two new pregnancies in one day."

“5 year old I helped create. The mom says she has my eyes."

Gordy told The Mirror that he feels great that he has helped so many women start their own families. Women who find sperm banks off-putting approach him regularly and more than 1,000 women have asked for his semen so far. Gordy hopes to find someone who will accept him with his sperm donation history. Although a few women have expressed their interest, it never went anywhere, added the sperm donor.

Last year, we had the case of 24-year-old Zave Fors from Oregon who said that he was scared to be on dating apps in fear of coming across his half-siblings. He is cautious while using dating apps because his biological father who was a sperm donor has donated 500 sperms so far.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.