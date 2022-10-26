US Man, Who Lost Eyesight To Cancer, Creates Prosthetic Eye; Internet is Amazed

Losing an eye due to cancer can be one of the worst things to happen to a person. You would expect one to live in pain and anguish after the loss but some people are so optimistic that they even turn the odds in their favour. One of them is an engineer from the US named Brian Stanley, who, after losing an eye to cancer, turned his disability into an ‘eye-catching’ innovation.

Brian, who describes himself as a gadget geek and innovator, instead of buying an eye patch or an artificial eye, created his own prosthetic eye. The catch is, the prosthetic eye also works as a flashlight. Brian now proudly displays his glowing right eye, which gives out a beam of light, making him appear like a robot or an android in a science fiction movie.

He keeps sharing videos and photos of his futuristic-looking eye on his social media handle and people have compared him to the T-800, the iconic cyborg played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Terminator films, where his robotic eye has the same glow. In one of his own posts, Brian also says he added a new colour to the eye, making it look like the ‘Power stone’, one of the infinity stones featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The light operates similarly to a standard flashlight. In one of his videos, Brian demonstrated how the light functions in a pitch-black room. The light could brighten the regions that Stanely focused his eye on, and it was powerful enough to illuminate the dark room.

The Titanium Skull Lamp, as Brian has dubbed it, can provide 20 hours of light on a single charge or battery. The light appears to operate on a proximity sensor.

