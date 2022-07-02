US Man Wins Rs 1.9 Crore Jackpot Using Numbers He Saw in a Dream

Dreams come true for people who work for it. And if you are as lucky as this US man, the dream may even help you win the jackpot. Alonzo Coleman, a resident of Virginia won a $250,000 (Rs 1.9 crore) lottery jackpot by buying tickets using the numbers he had seen in his dream. The man bought the $2 ticket from a local mart, reported NBC12. Watching the lottery drawings on June 11, Coleman could not believe his luck when he noticed the numbers 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19 come across the screen. The lottery winning numbers matched exactly the ones he had seen in the dream. “It was hard to believe! It still has not hit me yet!" Coleman told the lottery officials.

Coleman split his $2 ticket four ways when he bought it, giving him four sets of numbers. Using the “Play Your Way” feature of the letter, he won the money on one of his sets of numbers.

In a similar fascinating lottery store, a South Carolina resident ended up winning $2 million or roughly Rs 15.5 crore with a lottery ticket he bought during usual grocery shopping. The man initially did not have any intention to get a lottery ticket. But as he approached a convenience store in his neighbourhood, he spotted a Powerball ticket stationed at the customer service counter and he decided to get a lottery along with the milk.

While the lottery ticket was for a prize of $1 million, the man spent an extra dollar on the ticket price to execute the powerplay option, doubling his grand prize.

The next day, when the lucky numbers were being drawn, he “freaked out" after discovering that he had matched all the five numbers, making his way to the big win.

As per the South Carolina Education Lottery’s official portal, the probability of winning such a huge sum of money was almost one in one crore.

