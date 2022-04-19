US Man Wins Rs 3 Crore Lawsuit after Unwanted Office Birthday Party Caused Panic Attack

A man from the US won $450k (Rs 3 crore 45 lakh approximately) lawsuit against his workplace after he was terminated because of suffering panic attacks due to an unwanted birthday party. The company has denied any wrongdoing. According to BBC, Kevin Berling, an employee of Gravity Diagnostics in Kentucky, suffers from anxiety disorder. In 2019, he had requested his manager not to celebrate his birthday in office as it might bring up painful childhood memories and induce an anxiety attack. However, the request was not paid heed to and the management threw Kevin a party as it does for all employees. As a result, the plaintiff suffered a panic attack. He quickly left the party and ate his lunch in a car.

However, in a strange turn of events, Kevin was accused of ‘stealing his co-workers’ joy’ and ‘being a little girl’ the next morning. This confrontation set off another anxiety attack for Kevin who was then granted leave for two days. On the third day, the company fired him citing workplace security concerns. Kevin’s lawyer argued that his client faced discrimination due to a disability. The company’s CEO, Julie Brazil, told Link NKY that they stood by their decision to terminate Kevin as he violated a ‘workplace violence policy.’ She added that her employees were the victims in this case, and not the plaintiff. The company will soon file an appeal.

Advertisement

Kevin’s lawyer, Tony Bucher, told BBC that his client does not pose any threat to anyone. He suffered a panic attack and since his response was not understood by his colleagues, he was facing discrimination. Assuming that people with mental health issues are dangerous without any such evidence is discriminatory, the lawyer added.

The World Health Organisation says that the total estimated number of people living with anxiety disorders in the world is 264 million.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.