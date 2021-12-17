US Man Wins Rs 7.6 Crore Bumper Lottery Within 20 Years of Scoring Rs 76 Lakh

This is one lucky man. Alvin Copeland from Soffolk in the US state of Virgina got extremely lucky not once but twice to win 1 million dollars (around Rs 7.6 crore) with a lottery ticket that he had bought from a 7-Eleven store, Times Now Digital reported. In 2002, Copeland had bagged a jackpot of Rs 76 lakh by buying tickets from the ‘Virginia Lottery’ which is an independent agency of the Commonwealth of Virginia and was created in 1987. This time, nearly after two decades, Copeland again tried his luck and went on to buy another ticket with which he ended up winning an even bigger amount. According to Copeland, he played his usual numbers and was confident about guessing the first five numbers right for the December 4 draw which were 8, 11, 25, 45 and 48. He went on to collect his mega amount from the lottery headquarters. and said “I feel delicious right now,” he told lottery officials.

The Copleland win seems eclipsed with the extreme luck of a man named Raymond Harrington who bought 25 identical tickets for the same Virginia Pick 4 lottery game hoping that he would invest the prize in his son’s education. To everyone’s surprise, he ended up matching his digits which were 4, 6, 4 and 0 and bagged the total prize of $25,000 (close to Rs 93.7 lakh). He had spent just one dollar each for the 20 tickets.

Another man, Joe B, belonging to Pueblo in Colorado, had twice won a prize of 1 million dollars, that too in a single day. He had tried his luck in the Powerball prizes back in March 25 last year.

Similar cases have emerged in the past when people have won huge amounts through lottery tickets for instance a person in California who matched all six numbers and won a ridiculous $699 million prize.

