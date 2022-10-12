US Man With 250 World Records Balances A Guitar On His Chin To Break Another

David Rush from Idaho, US, is not the man to challenge over any task. The man already has around 250 Guinness World Records to his credit, and he is not willing to settle for that number. Breaking one record after another seems to be a mundane task for him. David recently added yet another feather to his cap by setting a new world record. This time, he set a world record by balancing a guitar on his chin for 1 hour and 35 minutes.

In making a record of his own, David also broke another record. Balancing the guitar continuously on his chin for 1 hour, 35 minutes, he outperformed Spain-based Christian Roberto López Rodriguez, who previously achieved the same feat for 1 hour, 13 minutes. It was a world record till David Rush broke it.

However, in his first attempt, David was not aware of the record held by Christain Roberto and hence balanced the guitar for 1 hour, 12 minutes. He soon came to know that he had missed breaking a world record by a minute and then tried again, breaking the previous record this time. In a YouTube video uploaded by him, he described the task to be increasingly painful.

David Rush kicked off his journey of smashing world records to create his own in 2015. Last year, he embarked upon an unbelievable journey of breaking one Guinness World Record every week of the year. He has already succeeded in breaking many, while some are yet to be confirmed by the Guinness team. According to his bio on his own website, “He is the world’s fastest juggler, the world’s slowest juggler, and has the record for most bowling balls juggled, most consecutive ax juggling catches, and longest duration balancing a bicycle on the chin."

